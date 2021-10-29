Zimbabwe: Zvinavashe Farm Robbers Arrested

ELEVEN men suspected to be the gang of armed robbers who last month raided the Zvinavashe family farm in Norton, and attacked several people before they got away with three AK47 assault rifles and other goods, including cellphones, have been arrested.

The farm is owned by Mrs Margaret Zvinavashe, the widow of national hero General Vitalis Zvinavashe.

Police have since recovered the three assault rifles with 180 rounds of ammunition, two pistols with 13 and five rounds of ammunition each and a revolver with eight rounds of ammunition. A white Toyota FunCargo (AEY 8362) which was used by the gang as a getaway car has also been impounded.

The arrested 11 are: Tendai Munson Ndlovu (43), Kudakwashe Adoni (28), Kosamu Phiri (36), Svinurai Marandu (29), Louis Munyanani (29), Tanya Nyanzou (45), Tozivepi Buyamangara (47), Friday Tembo (43), Pius Ncube (44), Abraham Muzamba (31) and Christopher Danda (37).

Pius Ncube is currently admitted to Parirenyatwa Hospital under police guard after he was shot and seriously injured while attempting to flee.

Investigations have so far revealed that on September 14 at around 9pm, the gang went to the farm house where they attacked three people, including security personnel and at the same time took away their cellphones.

They then took three AK47 rifles before disappearing.

A report was made to the police.

Detectives from the CID Homicide carried out intensive investigations which led to the arrest of Tendai Ndlovu who then implicated his suspected accomplices, leading to their arrests on Wednesday night in Kuwadzana, Norton and Selous.

Following his arrest, Ndlovu led police to a farm in Norton where they arrested Adoni where he was employed as a truck driver.

He then led them to Kuwadzana where they arrested Svinurai Marandu and seized the Toyota FunCargo.

Another suspect was arrested at Puma Service Station at Whitehouse area while the rest were picked up in Selous area along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on Wednesday night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were allegedly in the process of planning to conduct another armed robbery in Selous area and they wanted to meet at Highway Shopping Centre.

"Following the arrests, police were led to a bridge in Norton where two of the AK47 assault rifles were hidden along a railway line while the other one was hidden in a bushy area in Rydle Ridge area," he said.

"Investigations are still in progress. Some of the suspects were already on bail pending appeal for committing a spate of armed robbery cases."

The arrests come after a Bulawayo family lost a Ford Ranger, US$8 000 cash and various electrical gadgets to four armed robbers who raided their house on Monday while another family in Ntabazinduna lost R50 000 to three robbers.

There has been an increase in armed robbery cases where a group of criminals have been targeting people keeping large amounts of cash in their homes.

Police have been urging the public to desist from moving or keeping large sums of cash as they might fall prey to robbers.

In Nyabira, police are investigating a robbery case which occurred on Monday at the 28km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road near Carswell Farm.

Two people who were going to Chinhoyi and Chirundu were robbed of US$1 639 and $9 000 cash as well as two cellphones by three suspects travelling in a Toyota Fortuner vehicle.

The robbers had offered a lift to the complainants at Westgate, Harare.