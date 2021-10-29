Africa: Loga Linked With Return to Tanzania's Simba Sc

BARELY two months after ending his lifeless marriage with the Warriors, Zdravko Logarusic is already being linked with another coaching job in Africa.

Loga has emerged among the favourites to land the vacant coaching post at Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The 56-year-old is looking to replace Frenchman, Didier Gomes Da Rosa, who left the club this week following a disappointing run in the CAF Champions League.

According to reports from Tanzania, Loga is leading the race to take over at the Dar es Salaam giants, whom he coached between 2013 and 2014.

An unnamed source told Goal.com the club were angling towards a possible reunion with Loga.

"We have considered a number of factors and one of them is that we need a coach who understands African football and one who has worked for different teams on the continent," a club source told Goal.com.

"In that case, we are keen to have him (Logarusic) and we have made the approach already.

"He is actually not the only one we are talking to but he is a prime candidate at the moment.

"We have contacted coaches that have worked in Kenya, South Africa, North Africa, and even in Zambia but we will take our time before we can make a final call."

Simba SC are hunting for a new coach following the resignation of Da Rosa.

The club parted ways with the Frenchman after they were eliminated by minnows, Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana, in the first round.

Although they picked a comfortable 2-0 win in the first leg, in Botswana, and even led 1-0 at the break in Dar es Salaam, to extend their lead to 3-0, they self-destructed, in the second half.

Galaxy scored three time, in the last 45 minutes, for a 3-1 victory, to win the match on the away goals rule.

In the interim, Simba have elevated assistant coach, Thierry Hitimana of Rwanda, to hold the fort until the end of the season.

Simba, who have won 22 domestic league titles in Tanzania, have always set the bar high in their quest to make a mark in the CAF Champions League.

"Everyone was shocked that we exited the competition at the preliminary round.

"We have always set the bar high in the Champions League, where our dream target is reaching the penultimate stage, as the bare minimum. "See, how we have invested in our squad, probably one of the best in Africa and now we are out.

"We cannot specifically say so and so was responsible for the elimination, but after such a result, self-introspection is key.

"We needed to ask the hard questions, get answers in order not to repeat the mistakes in the future," the source told Goal.com

Simba SC are hunting for an expatriate coach, with knowledge of African football.

Indications are pointing to a possible reunion with Loga, despite his dismal results with the Zimbabwe national football team.

Loga has also worked at King Faisal Babes, Ashanti Gold and Asante Kotoko of Ghana and GD Interclube of Angola.

He also coached Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards of Kenya. At international level, he has handled Sudan and the Warriors.

The 56-year-old became the most unpopular figure in Zimbabwean football, following his dismal run with the Warriors.

He had a miserable record of just one win, in 14 matches, in charge of the national team.

The shock 0-1 defeat to Ethiopia, which left Zimbabwe's World Cup dream in tatters, was the final straw that triggered his dismissal.

However, part of his severance package includes a hefty payment, which he will receive, from the money Zimbabwe will receive, for qualifying for the 2021 AFCON finals.

As part of his divorce deal with ZIFA, Loga agreed he would not criticise the association or blame them for any shortcomings during his time in charge of the Warriors.