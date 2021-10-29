Zimbabwe: Schoolboy Kerwin Skidding to Victory in Karting

MOTOR racing runs in young Jayden Kerwin's family.

While his mum, Jamie, is at the forefront of making sure the motorcycling sport of motocross is alive and kicking in Zimbabwe, young Jayden Kerwin is making waves in karting.

He is on the verge of being crowned the 2021 Rok Kid Mini Class Champion.

Eight-year-old Jayden only raced a kart for the first time, a little over a year ago, but he's certainly been making a great impression.

He won the Cadet championship last year, in his rookie season, and has enjoyed a great, learning season this year, in which he is set to win the Rok Kid Mini Class title.

His mum, Jamie, thinks the youngster has a very bright future in the sport, which is now becoming more popular, among the country's young motor racing fans.

They now throng the home of motorsport in Zimbabwe - Donnybrook Park Raceway - every other weekend, to test their driving and riding skills, on the track.

The Kerwin family are a motor racing family.

Jayden's grandfather, father and mother, all race cars on the main circuit at Donnybrook while his 20-year-old brother, Duncan, is into motocross and Enduro.

So, it was only a matter of time before Jayden got involved in racing karts.

He was already participating in motocross since the age of five.

Jamie, who is the secretary of the Bogwheelers Club who run motocross in this country, explained how her son got involved in karting.

"In 2020, we were offered the opportunity to drive a kart by Adrian Watt, who was the chairman of the Harare Karting Club.

"Jayden took to it immediately and hasn't stopped."Jayden trains most Wednesdays and any other time he has available between all the events he participates in.

"He eats a healthy balanced diet daily and loves to have banana smoothies before he races for the added energy," Jamie said.

She said her son would love to go far in karting and continue on to main circuit racing and, hopefully, one day represent Zimbabwe, in Formula 1.

"We encourage him to have big dreams and work hard to succeed," Jamie added.

This last weekend, Jayden was among scores of young karting drivers, who took part in the penultimate round of the 2021 Sables Kart Club Max Championship at Donnybrook.

He was in the good company of another promising young driver, Ollie Welman.

In the Rok Kid Mini Class, Welman proved all his hard work is paying off by taking pole position in qualifying, with an exceptional time of 46.73, some 1.8 seconds faster than second-placed driver Jayden.

In the races, it was Jayden who had the edge and took the overall win for the day.

Another podium finish during the final round of this year's Sables Kart Club Max Championship at Donnybrook on November 14 will see Jayden being crowned the Rok Kid Mini Class Champion for 2021.

And, the young driver can't wait to get back on the track on that day.

"I love my karting with my mum and dad and my team in my corner -- it's such fun and I am learning so much!" Jayden said.