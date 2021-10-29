Zimbabwe: Fans Mull Chibuku Super Cup Boycott

THE Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association are mulling plans to mobilise their members to boycott the Chibuku Super Cup games this weekend over the "exorbitant" ticket prices.

The Premier Soccer League announced on Wednesday fans will need to pay US$20 for the cheapest ticket, and US$50, for VIP section.

They can also pay the local currency equivalent at the prevailing interbank rate.

The PSL were given the approval by the Sports Commission last week to allow 2 000 fully-vaccinated spectators, into the Chibuku Super Cup games.

The football authorities have not officially explained the rationale behind the steep hike in the gate charges, which have been pegged at almost 10 times, the usual match ticket, prices.

The Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association, said they were shocked to learn about the exorbitant fees.

ZNNSA secretary-general, Joseph Mutawu, told The Herald the PSL have to reconsider their pricing system or they would mobilise fans to boycott the games.

Mutawu said the move by PSL has dampened their excitement as fans were looking forward to a welcome return to the stadium, for the first time, in almost two years.

"Now that the government has given the green light for a maximum of 2 000 vaccinated fans, to watch a soccer match in a stadium, someone at the PSL wants to dampen that welcome directive, by charging exorbitant fees," he said, in a statement.

"That is a slap in the face for the Zimbabwean soccer supporter.

"Just imagine, on top of their exorbitant fees, a supporter has to travel to travel to Ngezi, that's another cost.

"One has to fork out accommodation fees, if he or she decides to stay there for the two days.

"This clearly shows that the PSL is not sincere with the soccer loving fans."

He said the PSL should have consulted extensively, with the supporters' bodies, before coming up with the fees.

The local fans were used to parting with the equivalent of US$3, and US$5, to watch football matches, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the game to be played behind closed doors.

"The PSL is only interested in receiving the fat cheque, at the expense of the soccer-starved supporter.

"We urge the PSL to charge their entrance fees in our local currency.

"The fees must be reasonable and must be affordable to the ordinary football fan, who is the owner of the game, just to borrow from Charles 'CNN' Mabika's words.

"Going forward, the PSL must consult with the football supporters' bodies before making decisions which affect supporters.

"As ZNNSA, we urge our members and supporters not to attend the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals, if the PSL cannot climb down on its exorbitant fees.

"Let the games be played in empty stadia.

"Our members can watch the games on the internet as has become the new normal. We cannot be taken for granted by the PSL."

Chicken Inn will get the ball rolling against hometown side, Ngezi Platinum Stars, in a mid-morning kick-off.

FC Platinum and Highlanders will then clash at 3pm tomorrow.

Newboys Cranborne Bullets will warm the stage against Harare City on Sunday morning before Dynamos' showdown with Black Rhinos, in the afternoon.

Despite the controversy over the ticket prices, Dynamos captain, Partson Jaure, welcomed the SRC decision to allow fans back into the stadium.

"I am happy for the Dynamos fans, in particular, because these guys are an integral party of the Dynamos family," he said.

"We are one big family and we will try our best to win and make them happy.

"But, I have a request for them not to boo our new players, and some of the youngsters who have been promoted, if they make mistakes.

"Most of these guys have never played with fans in the stands, so, it's new to them and they will need all the encouragement."

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals

Tomorrow

Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum Stars (11am); FC Platinum v Highlanders (3pm)

Sunday

Cranborne Bullets v Harare City (11am); Dynamos v Black Rhinos (3pm)