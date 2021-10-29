Zimbabwe: Willdale Rebuilds Market Confidence

Bricks manufacturer Willdale Limited is building back market confidence after the negative impact of Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Willdale recently hosted a golf day where the company met clients and stakeholders engaging them in various business activities.

In an interview on the sidelines of the golf day, Willdale chief executive officer Nyasha Matonda said there was need to engage clients and rebuild market confidence.

"We need to bring back the confidence into the market because we are still there," he said.

"After Covid-19 a lot of operations were affected, a lot of trading was affected but as Willdale we are still there. Our production in terms of product availability is still high.

"The market is there for us so why should we lie down as if there is nothing for us. So we said let us go back to the market, meet our stakeholders and have them reflect on what happened during the lockdown."

Mr Matonda said they had all the products that their clients needed for building their structures.

He said Willdale was still a strong brand and was there to ensure that clients get all the bricks they want.

"Any project that is available, be it big or small, whatever it is, we are there for it," Mr Matonda said.

"We have got a big range of products and we have continued building that range. We now have bricks in terms of our face bricks, we would want our clients to come to us as we have the solution to their houses.

"We have the solution for institutions, accommodation, universities and lodges among others."

He said competition had been stiff as a lot of operators had entered the brick manufacturing industry and were charging lower prices."Unfortunately, our rivals have got one line of product and we have got a wide range of products. As Willdale we have common bricks and face bricks which have got various types.

"As Willdale we have got the biggest installed capacity in Zimbabwe in terms of production. We can produce millions of bricks, more than anybody else in this country because of the capacity that we have."