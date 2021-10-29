Zimbabwe: All Set for Saturday's Zim-UK Business Chamber Annual Conference in UK

29 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe-UK Business Chamber (ZimUKBC) is hosting its annual business conference this Saturday with headline speakers that include Blessing Mudavanhu, Group CEO of CBZ Holdings, and Nkosana Moyo, founder of the Mandela Institute for Developmental Studies and former Industry Minister in Zimbabwe.

The conference is being held under the theme; "Under the theme "Breaking Barriers and Seizing Opportunities Together".

The conference and gala dinner, open to the public will be held at the Jury's Inn Hinkley Island Hotel.

It will bring together captains of industry, researchers, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and those considering starting businesses all under one roof to hear from best placed professional sources, share business investment opportunities, and encourage networking.

The conference follows the successful and oversubscribed ZIM-UK Business Chamber's launch held last February and a series of workshops for members during the course of the year.

It is a UK-registered non-profit organisation.

Zim-UKBC chairperson Kennedy Mwedziwendira said: "The conference is a unique networking opportunity for people intending to go into business or already operating in various sectors of commerce and industry both in the UK and/or in the Southern African region.

"Our presenters were carefully selected in order to indicate the level of seriousness intended and also as we believe they will give a fair and accurate assessment of the current business environment both in the UK and at home."

He added: "We have engaged, in the past, with organisations like Zimbabwe Development Agency (ZIDA) and they kindly shared lucrative and low-hanging business opportunities in Zimbabwe. We have also engaged with several organisations and professionals in the UK who have also kindly shared similar as well as best practices. It is opportunities like these that our members gain and the annual conference not only provides an opportunity to showcase but to get to know about this kind of information and other activities."

"The conference, starts at 1 pm, and will include presentations, question and answer sessions, a three-course gala dinner with two surprise household name-brand speakers, light entertainment, and a tremendous opportunity to network," said Peter Soxx Soko, the ZimUKBC communication director, and popular event host.

ZimUKBC is a non-profit and non-political, membership-based organisation created mainly to bring together business people of Zimbabwean and Southern Africa descent/heritage living in the United Kingdom.

Speakers confirmed so far include:

Group CEO and Executive Director, CBZ Holdings - Blessing Mudavanhu

Founder, Mandela Institute for Development Studies - Nkosana Moyo

President & CEO, Global Zimbabwe Diaspora Nation Building Initiatives- Paul Matsvai

Director, Pathway of Hope and UK Social Workers Association - Hilda Chehore

Venture Partner, ImpiCapital Ventures - Admire Mudangwe

Founder & Director, Renaissance Personnel Ltd - Dennis Mawadzi

To register and find out more about the event, please visit www.zimukbc.com

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X