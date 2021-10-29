Kenya: Don't Let Wiper Dupe You Again, Ruto Tells Makueni Residents

Makueni — Deputy President William Ruto has asked Ukambani residents not to be duped again by a party with no agenda in an apparent reference to Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper outfit.

He said the region had suffered in the hands of politicians with no focus on the people and their issues.

"Make no mistake again. Let us walk together and form the next government," said Dr Ruto.

He said this was not the time for the country to engage in the review of the Constitution.

"Our plan now is to better the lives of millions of ordinary Kenyans who have no source of income," he explained.

Dr Ruto was speaking on Thursday in Kaiti and Kilome Constituencies in Makueni County where he engaged the residents and empowered smallscale traders in more than 10 markets.

He was accompanied by MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama, former Kilome MP Regina Ndambuki and former Kaiti MP Gideon Ndambuki.

Dr Ruto urged the people of Ukambani to rally behind the United Democratic Alliance, saying the party will not only unite but also transform the country.

"A national party built on a strong pro-people economic foundation will be the cornerstone for the Hustler Nation Movement," he insisted.

Through its Bottom-Up Economic Model, Dr Ruto added, the UDA Government will pursue a legal framework that will spur enterprise.

"Such a plan will protect businesses from predatory lenders," he said.

Muthama said it was only UDA that was issue-based.

"Let them not sell you empty promises. Poverty in Ukambani will only be fought through a deliberate plan like that of the Hustler Nation," he noted.

Munyaka urged the region to avoid past mistakes, which he said had cost them in terms of development.

On his part, Mr Mbai said it was now evident that Dr Ruto was the leading Presidential candidate.

"I urge you my Kamba community, make the right choice this time round."

Ndambuki observed that he had known Dr Ruto's performance since when he was the Minister for Agriculture.