Nigeria: How ISWAP Fighters Killed Policemen, Set Vehicles Ablaze in Borno

At least four persons, including three policemen, were killed and an unspecified number of persons were injured when suspected fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, on Thursday evening.

A security source had told Daily Trust how insurgents attacked the MOPOL Base in Damboa town.

According to the security source, three cars were burnt down after they overpowered and gained access to the premises.

He disclosed that the attackers set ablaze Civilian JTF, and Vigilante offices along Biu road as well a patrol vehicle.

The source added that a stray bullet hit and killed one innocent girl.

"So far we lost four persons, including three Mobile Policemen and a girl who was hit by stray bullets."

"They burnt 3 cars belonging to policemen and a patrol vehicle of vigilantes," the source said.

Daily Trust had reported how hundreds of civilians fled their homes when ISWAP and security operatives exchanged gunfire in Damboa town.

Similarly, suspected ISWAP fighters attacked Kala-Balge local government area of Borno state on Thursday night but were met swift response from troops.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 pm in Rann town, headquarters of Kala-Balge local government area of Borno Central.