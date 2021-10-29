Nigeria: How ISWAP Fighters Killed Policemen, Set Vehicles Ablaze in Borno

29 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

At least four persons, including three policemen, were killed and an unspecified number of persons were injured when suspected fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, on Thursday evening.

A security source had told Daily Trust how insurgents attacked the MOPOL Base in Damboa town.

According to the security source, three cars were burnt down after they overpowered and gained access to the premises.

He disclosed that the attackers set ablaze Civilian JTF, and Vigilante offices along Biu road as well a patrol vehicle.

The source added that a stray bullet hit and killed one innocent girl.

"So far we lost four persons, including three Mobile Policemen and a girl who was hit by stray bullets."

"They burnt 3 cars belonging to policemen and a patrol vehicle of vigilantes," the source said.

Daily Trust had reported how hundreds of civilians fled their homes when ISWAP and security operatives exchanged gunfire in Damboa town.

Similarly, suspected ISWAP fighters attacked Kala-Balge local government area of Borno state on Thursday night but were met swift response from troops.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 pm in Rann town, headquarters of Kala-Balge local government area of Borno Central.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X