Nigeria: ASUU Seeks Law to Compel Politicians to Enroll Children in Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said the neglect of education by successive governments is responsible for the rising insecurity in the country.

The union said it would storm the National Assembly for a bill to compel political office holders to enroll their children into public schools as a step to revive education in Nigeria.

The National President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed this yesterday during a One-day summit on 'State of the Nation' held yesterday at Abubakar Tafawa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

He said, "If the children of these people were in the country's universities, our education would not have been where it is today.

"Today, our leaders and those who control our wealth have completely abandoned education. Nigeria is riding on abandoned education and what they do as an alternative is creating avenues for themselves: having abandoned and killed our education, they looked for somewhere they invested in education to send their children, relatives and others."

Osodeke said the union would storm the assembly with a bill titled, 'bring back your children.'

"We are going to mobilise students, nongovernmental organisation... all of us will storm the National Assembly and will ensure that a bill is passed."