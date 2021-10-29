Rwanda: Cycling - Patriotism Race Due October 30

The Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) has announced there will be held a Patriotism Race on Saturday, October 30, in Kigali.

This is the first competitive cycling race organised in the country since the Tour du Rwanda in May, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted most sports competitions.

It is expected that most of the recognised clubs in the country will be represented in the one-day race, including Ignite Energy Benediction and Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA) who are registered as continental teams.

Riders will do a total of 105 kilometres - 15 laps between Remera and Kimihurura - in the men's elite category, and nine laps (65km) in the women's fray.

Expected clubs:

Fly Cycling Club, Cycling Club for All, Muhazi Cycling Generation, Kigali Cycling Cub, Kayonza Young Stars, Benediction Club, Karongi Vision Sports Center, Nyabihu Cycling Team, Cine Elmay, Bugesera Cycling Team, Musanze Cycling Club, Twin Lakes Cycling Academy, Rukali Cycling Team and Impeesa.