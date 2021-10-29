Kenya: Agony as Intern Nurses Go Without Pay for Months

Three hundred and twenty eight nurses recruited under a government internship scheme in July have not been paid.

The college graduates were dispatched by the Ministry of Health to public hospitals to work in coronavirus isolation wards, intensive care units and other critical areas.

Though the contract indicates they would be paid every month, the nurses say have never received a penny.

A copy of the contract seen by the Daily Nation, dated June 17, communicates an offer of internship as a nursing officer for a year, with the contract beginning on July 1.

According to the contract, the nurse is entitled to a basic monthly pay of Sh37,070 and other allowances.

However, a copy of an October payslip lists a basic salary of Sh38,270, together with house, commuter, health risk, extraneous and nursing service allowances, totalling to Sh73,720.

But the nurses interviewed by the Daily Nation said they have not been paid.

"After getting posted to a hospital, one is expected to complete formal paperwork within the two weeks of appointment," a nurse in Thika, Kiambu county, who did not want to be identified, said.

Mental pressure

"We survive by begging from friends, family and our senior colleagues. Some interns have taken loans. Many of us are the family sole breadwinners."

She added that paying rent and other bills has become a nightmare.

"We need bus fare and have to buy food, clothes and other necessities. I barely had enough to settle at my work station in Thika when I was posted. I had to borrow from friends, promising to repay in time," she said.

"Now I am under pressure to settle my debts."

The health worker added that she can no longer borrow from friends and family.

"The government is pushing us to the wall. What are we supposed to do?" another nurse asked.

A Kakamega-based nurse said her work comes with a lot of mental pressure.

"Without any compensation, depression, trauma and stress kick in," she said.

Seeking greener pastures

She recalled an agonising incident while working in the newborn unit some weeks ago.

"We lost three babies in one night. Nothing has ever hit me that hard. I have not known peace since," she said.

Another nurse at a Covid-19 isolation ward in Mombasa county said she needs to take care of her 89-year-old grandmother.

"This injustice is what drives many healthcare workers to greener pastures. You can love your work and this country but one does not eat patriotism," the agitated nurse said.

The interns say they started following up on their salary two months after taking up the government offer.

"Top officials at the Ministry of Health said it was too early to begin asking for pay. Life is becoming unbearable, especially for those in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Thika and many other urban centres," a nurse said.

"The government promised to pay us in September, but this never happened."

Unaware of grievances

A senior official at the Ministry of Health said he and others are not aware of the intern nurses' grievances.

"No nurse has officially complained to us," the official told the Daily Nation.

Contacted, the Director of Nursing Services at the ministry - Judith Awinja - said she sympathises with the interns and promised to make a follow-up when the conference she is attending in Mombasa ends.

"I was only informed last night when the Daily Nation brought this issue to the attention of the ministry," Dr Awinja said.

"I need some time to consult the Human Resource department. Young professionals should not be treated this way. Be assured that we are concerned and will sort the matter out in the shortest time possible."

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi and Principal Secretary Susan Mochache did not respond to our text messages and calls.

However, the acting Health Director General, Patrick Amoth, said the matter is under the Human Resource department.

"Sorry HR matters are not under my purview," Dr Amoth replied in a text message.