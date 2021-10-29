Rwanda: UK Commends Rwanda's Efforts to Tackle Climate Change

The British High Commissioner to Rwanda Omar Daair has commended the efforts the Government of Rwanda has put in the fight against climate change describing the country as a leader in the region when it comes to dealing with the issue.

He made the remarks during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente at the latter's office on Thursday October 28.

"Rwanda has been at the forefront of green technology and the government has been doing a lot to find ways to tackle loss and damage in the environment, and adaptation, basically change the way we live while protecting the environment.

"As Rwanda is attending the COP26 that is scheduled for this weekend, we believe that Rwanda has a very important role to play in the meeting, and hope that Rwanda can tell its story in the summit of how they do it, and how the continent and the rest of the world can do more to find solutions for the issue" he said.

The COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference, the summit is scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland between 31 October and 12 November 2021, during the summit Rwanda will be hoping that countries increase funding to fight climate change.

The High Commissioner also announced that Commonwealth Heads of States and Government's Meeting (CHOGM) that was postponed due to Covid-19 will be held next year, in the first half of the year but specific dates will be announced soon.

Clementine Mukeka, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation, who attended the meeting said that Rwanda is ready, and looking forward to hosting the CHOGM.

Mukeka added that the COP 26 summit will help in accelerating the Paris agreements and that the UK has had a strong partnership with Rwanda on the issue.