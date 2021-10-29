South Africa: Informal Food System 'Remains Overlooked and Unsupported' By Govt

analysis

Food price inflation has been rising since lockdown started in March 2020; and while small-scale farmers, producers and traders could help bring it down, the sector took the hardest blows during hard Covid-19 lockdowns and continues to be overlooked.

Local government has to step up or step aside if it continues to be unwilling or unable to put in place the support and infrastructure to allow localised food systems to operate. Professor Ruth Hall of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (Plaas) at the University of the Western Cape puts it plainly:

"We have to ask if we have a state that is capable of coherently planning and implementing policy that is going to change the food system in favour of the poor. If we don't, then the least they can do is to step aside, stop the harassment of street traders and make available space, land and basic infrastructure so people can trade and drive their own development."

Hall on Thursday presented the initial findings of a year-long Plaas-led research project that looked at the impact of Covid-19 responses on the political economies and food systems in South Africa, Tanzania and Ghana.

In South Africa, the focus...