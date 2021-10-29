Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Six Deaths, 182 Fresh Cases Thursday

29 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The<a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/"> Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> said the country recorded six deaths with 182 fresh infections across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its official Facebook page, adding that the fatality toll now stands at 2,892, while the total number of infections in Nigeria now stands at 211,678.

The centre added that a total of 202,885 people have been successfully treated and discharged, noting that Taraba State reported 38 infections and 19 community discharges for October 27, 2021.

It added that Abia reported a backlog of two cases for October 27, 2021.

Breakdown

Apart from the backlogs, Lagos and Zamfara states followed Taraba on the list with 27 and 25 new infections respectively.

Benue State in the North-central reported 21 new cases, FCT recorded 17 cases and Gombe State, 13, while Kaduna and Plateau reported 12 cases each.

Also, Jigawa State reported five cases, followed by Kano and Rivers states with three cases each.

Edo State also recorded two cases while Bauchi and Bayelsa states reported a single case each.

