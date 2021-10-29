Zimbabwe: New Secondary School to Cater for Chikurubi Community

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has started building Chikurubi Secondary School to cater for children of Government workers and others in the vicinity at the country's largest prison complex.

Over the past few months, the Second Republic has implemented infrastructural projects such as road rehabilitation and dam and schools construction as part of the journey towards fulfilling Vision 2030.

Speaking during the Chikurubi Prison Secondary School ground breaking ceremony yesterday, ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu said the opening of the school will come as a relief to the parents to solve problems of abuse of young girls as well as to lessen exposure to drugs.

He also thanked the Ministry of Primary and Secondary school for making fruitful efforts to take a progressive step to allow establishment of a school in the community closer to the learners.

"The girl child is no longer at the mercy of undignified people, so the establishment of the school will also assist in lessening exposure to dugs on the school going youths on their way to and from distant schools," said Comm-Gen Chihobvu.

He appealed for assistance towards the full establishment of the school.

"The school needs a lot of nurturing and support from all of us and the community at large," said Comm-Gen Chihobvu.

"I am, therefore, appealing to all willing stakeholders to come on-board and provide the much needed support.

"As partners, we can chip in with any kind of support be it cash or kind since there is still a lot of construction works that needs to be carried out in order to realise the said dream."

Comm-Gen Chihobvu challenged the school head and her staff to work hard in transforming the school into a vibrant institution whose positive results and outcomes should speak for themselves.

He called upon stakeholders to partner ZPCS in its offender correction and development oriented programmes which in turn have ripple effects to the general growth and development of the nation.

Infrastructure development is in line with the President's vision for the nation to move towards an upper middle income society by the year 2030.