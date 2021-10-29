Zimbabwe: New Secondary School to Cater for Chikurubi Community

29 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has started building Chikurubi Secondary School to cater for children of Government workers and others in the vicinity at the country's largest prison complex.

Over the past few months, the Second Republic has implemented infrastructural projects such as road rehabilitation and dam and schools construction as part of the journey towards fulfilling Vision 2030.

Speaking during the Chikurubi Prison Secondary School ground breaking ceremony yesterday, ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu said the opening of the school will come as a relief to the parents to solve problems of abuse of young girls as well as to lessen exposure to drugs.

He also thanked the Ministry of Primary and Secondary school for making fruitful efforts to take a progressive step to allow establishment of a school in the community closer to the learners.

"The girl child is no longer at the mercy of undignified people, so the establishment of the school will also assist in lessening exposure to dugs on the school going youths on their way to and from distant schools," said Comm-Gen Chihobvu.

He appealed for assistance towards the full establishment of the school.

"The school needs a lot of nurturing and support from all of us and the community at large," said Comm-Gen Chihobvu.

"I am, therefore, appealing to all willing stakeholders to come on-board and provide the much needed support.

"As partners, we can chip in with any kind of support be it cash or kind since there is still a lot of construction works that needs to be carried out in order to realise the said dream."

Comm-Gen Chihobvu challenged the school head and her staff to work hard in transforming the school into a vibrant institution whose positive results and outcomes should speak for themselves.

He called upon stakeholders to partner ZPCS in its offender correction and development oriented programmes which in turn have ripple effects to the general growth and development of the nation.

Infrastructure development is in line with the President's vision for the nation to move towards an upper middle income society by the year 2030.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X