Zimbabwe: Geophones Land 4 Juveniles in Soup

Four juveniles aged between 10 and 17 have been arrested in Guruve after they were found in possession of four of the 102 geophones recently stolen in Mahuwe area, Guruve.

A geophone is a device that converts ground movement into voltage, which may be recorded at a station. The deviation of this measured voltage from the base line is called the seismic response and is analysed to map the structure of the earth.

The four juveniles are still assisting police with investigations, while efforts are still being made to locate the other 98 geophones still missing.

Local company Geo Associates, which specialises in mineral portfolio evaluation, acquisition and security, installed some of the geophones in Dovera and Marambanhanga Villages this year. On October 25, they discovered that a total of 102 geophones were missing and made a report to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said investigations were still progress.

Meanwhile, police in Magunje have recovered a stolen vehicle and property which were stolen by a burglar at a house.

The recovery comes after the arrest of Admire Mushonga (48) who had been selling the goods.