Nigeria: Eight Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom

29 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

"The kidnappers collected a sum of N2.5 million, a pack of cigarettes and one pack of milk before they were allowed to regain their freedom."

Eight persons kidnapped in Itapaji, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have regained their freedom.

They were kidnapped on Sunday at their residence by the gunmen, who had attacked the town without any resistance.

The gunmen stormed the place at night and surrounded a building where the owner was preparing for the burial of his mother, and abducted eight persons.

A source close to one of the victims told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Friday, that the captors collected the sum of N2.5 million, a pack of cigarettes, and one pack of milk to let the victims off the hook.

He said the captives were freed around 10 p. m. on Thursday and they had immediately reunited with their families.

"They have been released on Thursday evening," the source, who declined the mention of his name because of security reasons, said.

"The kidnappers collected a sum of N2.5 million, a pack of cigarettes and one pack of milk before they were allowed to regain their freedom."

The source regretted that the kidnap had disrupted the burial being planned by the owner of the building, where the abduction took place as the victims have decided to shelve the idea of throwing a lavish party after the burial slated for Friday, October 29.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the abductees.

"The eight persons kidnapped at Itapaji in Ikole-Ekiti have all regained their freedom after the concerted efforts of the police, the military, the NSCDC and the Amotekun Corps as well as the families of the victims," he said.

"They have all been debriefed and reunited with their family members."

Mr Abutu said investigations are still ongoing into the arrest of four suspects in connection with the abduction of the eight persons, saying they will be charged to court soon.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X