Lesotho: Fixtures Released for Football Tournaments At Region 5 Games Maseru 2020

The fixtures for the Boys' and Girls' Under-17 football tournaments at the Region 5 Games Maseru 2020 have been released with some tasty ties in both competitions set to provide a feast of action for fans from across Southern Africa.

The tournaments will be played concurrently from November 30 to December 9, after which the champions in each will be crowned.

Zimbabwe and Eswatini will open the Boys' competition on Nov. 30 when they play their Group A clash at the Setsoto Stadium (kick-off 10h00). That will eb the venue for all games.

It will be the first of four matches on the opening day, with the second Group A fixture between hosts Lesotho and Madagascar to kick-off at 13h00.

That will be followed by Group B games between Botswana and Angola (15h30), and South Africa and Mauritius (18h00) as the action goes into the evening.

The first match in three-team Group C will be between Zambia and Malawi (15h30) on December 1. The third team in the pool, Seychelles, will take their bow against Zambia on Dec. 4 (15h30).

The top teams in each of the three pools and the best-placed runner-up will contest the semifinals, which are scheduled for December 7, with the final to be played two days later. There is no third-place play-off this year.

The Girls' competition will kick-off on December 1, with Group A matches between Zimbabwe and Botswana (10h00), and Zambia and Comoros (13h00), which will be followed by the Boys' Group C clash that same day.

The action will be rounded out by a Girls' fixture in Group B between South Africa and Mauritius (18h00), for a total of another four games to whet the appetite of fans.

Namibia enter the fray with their first Group B game against South Africa on Dec. 4 (18h00).

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals, with the final also to be played on December 9. Once again there will be no third-place play-off.

It means that during the two tournaments there will be seven days where there are four games across the competitions, which you will be able to follow live on COSAFA.TV.

