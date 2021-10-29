Nigeria: Defence Minister, Service Chiefs Storm Borno After Fresh ISWAP Attack

29 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen. Bashir Salihu Magashi (rtd), has just arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Bashir led the delegations of all service chiefs and top military officers to assess ongoing counter-insurgemcy operations in the theatre of war.

Those in the delegation include the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, ;Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahya, Chief of Air StaffAir Marshal Isiaka Amao, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo.

They are currently in close door meeting with Theatre Commander of Operations Hadin Kai. Maj. General CG Musa, along with his field commanders.

This is coming less after ISWAP fighters attacked Damboa town where four persons lost their lives.

Details later...

