Nigeria: Phase3 Promises More Expansion As Company Celebrates 18th Anniversary

Amidst recent network expansion, end-to-end fibre network infrastructure and digital services provider Phase3 Telecom, has promised to boost network accessibility.

This is even as the company marked the 18th anniversary of its existence.

"Upon a milestone driven operational graph since 2003 establishing itself as a foremost carrier's carrier with over 300 projects delivered to date - the company continues to expand the scope of its offerings and capabilities beyond the shores of Nigeria, through invaluable global partnerships, and its WestAfricaOne® regional business play", a statement signed by the company's spokesperson Mrs Morayo Nwabufo, read.

Nwabufo said the company had been forging growing relationships across the sub-region in countries such as Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Benin, Niger, Cameroon, Chad and Guinea Bissau - based upon its strategic intent to boost accessibility, and foster regional integration via its network.

The company she said had launched multiple expansion projects targeted at transforming West Africa's telecommunications landscape, using innovative technology.

It has also developed secure high-performance network communications and solutions as leverage to effectively connect people, businesses and networks within the sub-region and to the rest of the world.

The Phase3's executive chairman, Mr Stanley Jegede, said there has been exponential demand for high-performance, secure and scalable networks like Phase3 with diverse routes for the efficient and consistent delivery of bandwidth-hungry content as well as comprehensive next generation services in the OTT, cloud and cyber security spaces".

According to him, Phase3 resources and investment outlook will continue to be tailored to realizing the company's robust legacy connectivity market expansion plan as well as layered digital service capabilities.

Jegede also said in 18 years the Phase3 family has been granted the opportunity to make vital contributions in one of the world's fastest growing sectors.

He added that Phase3 is committed to values, processes, constant innovation as well as knowledge growth of its dynamic team to optimize its service solutions.