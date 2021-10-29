Nigeria: E-Naira Is Secure, CBN Assures Nigerians

29 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rejoice Iliya

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured Nigerians that e-Naira, which was recently launched, is secure and dependable.

The Director of Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, made this known while speaking at the ongoing CBN fair in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He said the security and dependability of the e-Naira stems from the fact that it uses cryptographic technologies encrypted with two factors for authentication.

However, he said the digital currency might pose some challenges to Nigerians in the short term because it works with Bank Verification Numbers (BVN).

He said: "The issue of security and dependability of the e-Naira platform is guaranteed. It is guaranteed because the technology uses cryptographic encrypted two factors of authentication. And so, the issue of whether the platform is secure is taken, as it is secure.

"The e-Naira project is a journey; we expect that there are going to be minor challenges in the short-term and I can tell you where some of these things are coming from.

"The e-Naira platform works with BVN and if I ask some people if they have email addresses, they would tell me they do not have."

He warned Nigerians to eschew unregulated financial schemes propagated by fake Ponzi operators, saying this had robbed them of their hard-earned money.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X