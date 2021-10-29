Nigeria: Kwankwaso - As Governor, I Never Borrowed One Naira

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso says during the eight years he spent in office as governor, he never borrowed one naira.

The former governor said this in an ARISE Television interview on Friday.

He accused Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of plunging Kano state into huge debt.

According to him, Kano is currently indebted to the tune of N187bn, which he described as unacceptable.

Kwankwaso, who is the leader of Kwankwasiyya movement, said most of the Kano projects being embarked upon with loans are not necessary.

"In Kwansiyya, we don't believe in borrowing. Take for example, the issue of debt. In Kwankwasiyya, we don't believe in borrowing except when it is extremely necessary and I am to say that when I was governor in 1999 to 2003, I did not borrow one single naira from anybody both local and international."

"On the contrary we paid every naira that was being borrowed by my predecessors at that particular time. Also when I went back in 2011, we met a lot of debts, the one borrowed before we went in, at least $200m from the World Bank on some issues like Malaria, we asked the Commissioner to settle with the World Bank and other agencies and we settled it 100 percent," he said.