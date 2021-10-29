Nigeria: Kidnappers Release Ekiti Victims After N2.5 Million, Packs of Cigarette, Milk

Eight persons kidnapped in Itapaji, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, on Sunday, have regained freedom.

A source close to one of the victims, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Friday, that the captors collected a sum of N2.5 million, a pack of cigarette and one pack of milk before the victims were released.

Daily Trust gathered that the gunmen had besieged a house located in the town around 9.30pm on Sunday, shot sporadically into the air and made away with eight occupants of the building.

The gunshots, which lasted for over one hour, were said to have terrified the residents of the community.

In a telephone chat with newsmen, the source said the captives were freed around 10pm on Thursday and they have reunited with their families.

"They were released on Thursday evening. The kidnappers collected a sum of N2.5m, a pack of cigarette and one pack of milk before they were allowed to regain their freedom," the source revealed.

The source regretted that the abduction had disrupted the burial being planned by the owner of the building, where the victims were kidnapped.

He said they shelved the idea of throwing a lavish party after the burial slated for Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the abductees.

Abutu said: "The eight persons kidnapped at itapaji in ikole-Ekiti have all regained their freedom after the concerted efforts of the police, the military, the NSCDC and the Amotekun Corps as well as the families of the victims."

"They have all been debriefed and reunited with their family members."