Nigeria: 'Kidnappers' Shoot Female Teacher in Kwara

29 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

Ilorin — SUB: A female teacher was, on Thursday, shot by suspected kidnappers at Osi, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State. The woman and her colleagues,...

A female teacher was, on Thursday, shot by suspected kidnappers at Osi, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The woman and her colleagues, who are teachers of Ikerin Secondary School in Ekiti, were on their way home after the day's work when they were accosted by the gunmen.

It was gathered that while trying to escape, the abductors opened fire.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the injured woman is currently being treated in the hospital.

"One of the two women sustained bullet wounds and currently responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the town. But we thank God that it was not serious," he said.

He said the incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Thursday and the operatives at Araromi Opin, Ekiti Divisonal Office got a distress call.

"Our men were later joined by the local hunters and we went straight to the scene and they are have started combing the bush for the abductors," he said.

The incident comes two weeks after the twin daughters and aides of Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle, a monarch in Kwara, were abducted in same Ekiti LGA.

They were released some days after.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X