Nigeria: Maintain Our Good Name, Family Tells Edo Commissioner

The Ewanta family of Benin, Edo State, has advised the newly sworn-in Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Barrister Andrew Ewanta, to maintain the good name of the family while discharging his duty to the state.

The leader of the family, Raymond Ewanta, gave the advice when the family members paid a solidarity visit to the commissioner's office in Benin

Raymond said the visit was to assure the commissioner of their support in the discharge of his duty.

"We want you to know that we are with you and will support you to succeed in this assignment. You should always use the wisdom given to you by God to help humanity, your principal and Edo State.

"You should make us proud by doing the right thing while promoting the good things the governor is doing for the state," he said.

He commended the governor for seeing what is good in their son, assuring that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him.

Responding, the commissioner assured them of maintaining the good name of the family, as he has never be found wanting in his activities.

"I want you to support me and this government by obeying the law. I also want you to pay tax. I don't want you to break the law because if you call me, I will not come.

"When one is appointed in government, there is tendency for family members to be coming for contracts. I think the greatest legacy I would leave is the family's good name; not betraying the confidence reposed in me.

"I also appeal to you not to put pressure on me; what I will get at the end of every month is my salary., I am not in position to award contracts," he said.