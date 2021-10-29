South Africa: Public Service Commission Conducts Public Service Delivery in North West

press release

Public Service Commisssion conducts service delivery inspections at the Departments Of Health, Education and Home Affairs in the North West Province

The Public Service Commission (PSC) in the North West Province will conduct the announced and unannounced Inspections at selected facilities and service delivery sites of the Departments of Health; Education; and Home Affairs; at the four (04) Districts of Ngaka Modiri Molema ; Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati ; Dr. Kenneth Kaunda ; and Bojanala, from 02 November 2021 until 03 December 2021, respectively.

The announced Inspections will be conducted at the four (04) Hospitals in the four (4) Districts of the Department of Health plus one (01) follow-up. Ten (10) unannounced Inspections (8 new and 2 follow-ups) at the urban & rural schools at the four (4) Districts of the Department of Education. And further unannounced Inspections at the Department of Home Affairs will be conducted at seven (07) specific sites also at the four (04) Districts of the North West Province.

A total of twenty-two (22) Inspections will be conducted by the PSC in the North West Province.

The main purpose of the inspections is to amongst others, improve the functionality of the Public Service through institutional and service delivery evaluations; present the preliminary PSC findings during the inspections and observations; identify further challenges, discrepancies as experienced by the Departments/institutions; share good practices on how to handle service delivery improvements within the departments; and identify areas for improvement.

All Inspections at the Department of Health are announced whilst Inspections at the Department of Education and Home Affairs are unannounced.

The Members of the Media are invited to some inspections sites and to schedule interviews with the Provincially-Based Commissioner regarding the Inspections. For attendance to inspection sites and interviews, Members of the Media are requested to contact the Acting Provincial Director: North West Provincial Office, Mr. Lebogang Mautlwa at 081 021 1537 or Director: Communications, Mr. Humphrey Ramafoko at 082 782 1730.

National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701