South Africa: Tshwane Metro Battleground (Part Three) - Faulty Billing System, Water Crisis and Relocation of Flood Victims Top Long List of Burning Issues

Candidates vying to lead the City of Tshwane know that should they emerge victorious, they will face a mammoth task. The billing system, Hammanskraal water crisis and relocation of shack dwellers lead a list of long-running grievances in the metro.

One of the most contentious issues in Tshwane is the municipality's billing system. Oupa Mtshweni formed a political party called Concerned Residents for Service Delivery in Mamelodi in 2016 to specifically deal with issues of high charges besetting some residents.

"I have been involved in protracted verbal battles with the City of Tshwane over the years now regarding the administration's billing system. The city uses estimates instead of actual figures to determine the amount owed by residents for services in any given month. The so-called private meter-readers who have been hired by the municipality don't do their jobs," said Mtshweni.

"This faulty billing system does not start with the administration that is now led by the DA, but has been in existence since the days of apartheid and was perpetuated by the ANC-led administration when it took over the reins in the municipality in 1996," he claimed.

He said his opinion that the billing system is defective had been vindicated...