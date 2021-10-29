South Africa: Decaying Ugu District - Mayor Says Protests Alert Municipalities to Service Delivery Challenges in KZN's South Coast

29 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

All the municipalities in the district, including the district itself, have, over the last eight years, repeatedly found themselves on the 'financially distressed' list released annually by the National Treasury.

Ugu District Municipality Mayor Sizwe Ngcobo this week claimed -- without a blush -- that the district had delivered on its 2016 local government elections promises, that he welcomed protests as these assisted in communicating with residents, and that the district had a plan for water delivery (weeks without water are not uncommon in the area) -- but that plan was no longer relevant.

It appears Ngcobo has not read the district's last three Auditor-General and National Treasury reports.

Too, the mayor seems oblivious to the fact that the last two protests in Ugu -- in March and July -- led to extensive damage of municipal assets, infrastructure, and negatively impacted on the local economy, particularly tourism, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the region's gross domestic product.

Ngcobo made his sans-a-blush comments at an ANC-organised "Hot Seat" forum on Monday where six of KwaZulu-Natal's mayors were able to "state their case", as well as field questions from journalists and the public.

Ngcobo was representing the district and the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

