East Africa: Ethiopian Women's U-20 National Team to Take Part in Cecafa Tournament

30 October 2021
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Dawit Tolesa

The Ethiopian Women's U-20 national team is set take part in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup hosted by Uganda. Ethiopia, Burundi, Eritrea, Djibouti, Tanzania and Uganda have been preparing for the tournament, which will take place from October 30 to November 9, 2021.

National team Coach, Firew Hailegebreal held a press conference on October 27, 2021, at the Office of the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF). According to Firew, the national team has been preparing for weeks and new young players have been included in the team.

"We were preparing for 12 days and we formed a new team with young players. Our preparation was based on fitness, tactics, psychology, and a newly added professional nutritionist," Firew said.

The EFF announced that the national team arrived in Uganda where six teams will take part in the completion, which will be played on a round robin basis. According to CECAFA director, Yusuf Mossi, playing in rounds will help the teams play as many matches as possible.

"It will also help the teams that are still playing in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers," Yusuf added.

Accordingly, Tanzania will face Eritrea in the opening match, before Djibouti takes on Ethiopia and Uganda play Burundi on October 30, 2021.

CECAFA has staged three tournaments in the 2021 season. Ethiopia hosted the CECAFA U-20 Men's Championship at Bahir Dar stadium, while the CECAFA Kagame Club Championship took place in Tanzania.

Elsewhere, Djibouti will host the CECAFA Senior Women's Challenge Cup in December.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X