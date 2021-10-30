Nigeria: Senator Effiong Regains Freedom After 54 Days in Captivity

Uyo — Former senator representing Eket Senatorial District, Senator Nelson Effiong has finally regained freedom after spending 54 days in the den of kidnappers.

This is contained in a statement by his party, All Progressive Congress (APC), and made available to the press in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

The statement signed by the State Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Enyongekere Nkereuwem said, "the All Progressives Congress Akwa Ibom State Chapter wishes to intimate the APC family and the general public of the release of Sen Nelson Effiong who was kidnapped on Sunday evening of September 05, 2021.

"The Senator gained his freedom just yesterday, Friday, October 29, 2021, from the enclave and grip of the men of the underworld.

"It is our deepest concern as a party to register our sincere gratitude to God Almighty and all who contributed in one way or the other to facilitate his release and return to his family and party.

"We humbly pray to God to accord you all the commensurable blessings you deserve for identifying with us throughout the period of the predicament. We say a big thank you to all."

The statement did not note if any ransom was paid to the hoodlums to secure his release.

It was however speculated that his abduction may have had a political undertone.

Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, a Superintendent of Police, declined to comment on the reported release of the former lawmaker.

