Tanzania: The Climate Agenda Tanzania Is Taking to Glasgow Conference

30 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said yesterday it would use the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, to revisit the promise made by developed nations in Paris in 2015 to fund Africa with $100 billion to tackle adverse effects of climate change. The money is yet to be released.

Minister Liberata Mulamula said this on the sidelines of a meeting where the government and the European Union (EU) discussed bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.

Ambassadors of the EU member states who attended the dialogue came from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden.

Political dialogues have been part of the long-standing partnerships between the EU and its partners, presenting the chance to evaluate and plan around a broad range of shared interests.

"We will use the Cop26 platform to let the world know how Tanzania is tackling climate change - but also to spread the message that they promised to help our countries ... but, they have not fulfilled their promise and, instead, we are setting new targets," she said.

It was not a secret that the countries had in one way or another caused the situation which African countries find themselves in.

