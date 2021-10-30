Uganda: Scientists Tasked to Address Conflict Between Fishermen

Scientists at National Fisheries Resources Research Institute (NaFIRRI) have been tasked to conduct research aimed at addressing the conflict between Nile Perch and Silverfish (Mukene) fishermen, after reports emerged that the gear used for catching Mukene is impacting on Nile Perch.

The call was made by the director of fisheries in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries, Ms Joyce Ikwaput Nyeko, who accompanied the State Minister for Fisheries, Ms Hellen Adoa on a familiarisation tour of the Jinja-based organisation.

Ms Ikwaput said because of diversity, there is a conflict among fishermen catching Nile Perch and Mukene, leading to calls to ban catching the latter.

"But unfortunately, we cannot do away with Mukene because of its nutrition; it provides micronutrients and is important for growing children and lactating mothers," she said.

She added: "Nile Perch is an economic saviour; so we have to research on how we can harvest Mukene without endangering Nile Perch. Is it making the Nile Perch move in a spiral up and down or go in deeper waters?"

Ms Ikwaput noted that almost every waterway is covered by water hyacinth. "There is a lot of research to be done to shed more light on researchable activities," she said.

Ms Adoa, on her part, accused some security individuals of abetting illegal fishing.

"Some FPU officials are exporting fish to the Democratic Republic of Congo, while UWA officials left their animals and have shifted to fishing. So have URA," she said.

However, Mr Ian Rumanyika, the manager in-charge Public and Corporate Affairs at the tax body, described the allegations as "far from the truth".

"URA's role can't be involved in connivance; its role is to facilitate transit of goods that are passing through Uganda. So I am wondering how URA comes in; that is far from the truth," he said.