Rwanda: Prime Minister Ngirente Leads Rwanda's Delegation At COP26

Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente is leading the country's delegation at the 26 th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland where Rwanda will be calling for an ambitious action to address the climate crisis.

The summit will bring together thousands of delegates from governments, the private sector and civil society to renew commitments to limit the warming of the planet.

At the summit popularly referred to as COP26, Rwanda will be seeking to use it as an opportunity to engage with bilateral and multilateral partners, as well as investors in the country's climate action and green growth agenda.

Other members of the delegation include senior leaders from government, civil society and the private sector with Minister of Environment, Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, co-chairing negotiations on achieving common timeframes for all nations when they submit plans for and report on emissions reductions.

During the global event, Rwanda is also keen on sharing its track record of fostering innovative solutions to climate change as well as showcasing why the country is one of the best destinations for green investment.

The country is among other things planning on showcasing commitment to protecting the environment and addressing climate change, and has a vision to be a climate resilient and carbon neutral economy by 2050.

Mujawamariya said that Rwanda will be advocating for consensus on the critical issues including the implementation framework of the Paris Agreement, guidelines on carbon markets and the finance needed to address climate change and adapt to it.

"To achieve global climate goals, countries need to manage the increasing impacts of climate change on citizens' lives and renew their commitment to sustainable climate finance. COP26 is an opportunity for the world to end the fossil fuel era and start regenerating nature, while also protecting remaining ecosystems," she said.

Rwanda is working to achieve its 2030 goal of reducing emissions by 38 per cent by engaging with partners, both nationally and internationally, to attract sustainable green investment.

COP26 is expected to be an ideal forum to advance these efforts, engage partners and seek new investors to support the country's climate action plan and green growth goals.