Tanzania: President Samia Leaves for Glasgow to Address UN Climate Change Conference

Said Khamis/Deutsche Welle
President Samia Suluhu (file photo).
29 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is scheduled to leave the country tomorrow (Saturday, 30th October, 2021) for Glasgow in Scotland, where she will address the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

A press statement issued by the State House on Friday evening stated that Tanzania's first female President will address the conference on 2nd November, 2021, the second day of the event.

While in Glasgow, according to the statement, the Head of State is expected to meet other heads of state, leaders of various international organizations and business community in order to strengthen their relationship with Tanzania.

The COP26 summit is expected to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

According to UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 website, the UK is committed to working with all countries and joining forces with civil society, companies and people on the frontline of climate change to inspire climate action ahead of COP26.

Tagged:
