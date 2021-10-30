Tanzania: UN Climate Change Conference - Here Is Samia's Mission

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to fly to Glasgow, Scotland in the UK today to attend the 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). Moreover, the President will also address the Summit on Tuesday, November 2, this year.

A statement issued by the acting Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Jackson Msangula has it that the Head of State is also expected to meet with her counterparts from different countries for bilateral talks.

She will as well meet with heads of institutions, organisations and business people for the sake of enhancing the cooperation and relationship between Tanzania and the international communities.

The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. On Thursday, President Samia attended a virtual meeting on a just ended climate transition organised by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Together with President Samia, other leaders who attended the meeting were the Vice-President of Nigeria, Mr Oluyemi Osinbajo, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr Tony Blair who is the Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and the Executive Secretary of UN Commission for Africa, Dr Vera Songwe.

During the meeting, participants discussed different issues on climate change as well as challenges on implementation of the development agenda in Africa.

President Samia and the other delegates agreed on the importance of enhanced cooperation among global institutions. This was also a crucial discussion ahead of the COP26. In another development, President Samia also received a special delegation of the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, at the Dar es Salaam State House on the same day.

The delegation was led by the Ugandan Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero. Upon receiving the delegation, President Samia thanked Dr Musenero for delivering the message from President Museveni.

President Samia also asked the Ugandan minister to convey the greetings to President Museveni. Last week, African countries called for a climate finance tracker after donors fell short.

This came just a month after President Samia took the campaign against the effects of climate change to the global audience. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Summit last month, President Samia told world leaders that they should not take for granted the importance of fighting the calamity.

In her speech, President Samia nailed it clearly and called on developed countries to fulfill climate finance goals of donating $100bn by 2025 to facilitate the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

And now African countries want a new system to track funding from wealthy nations that are failing to meet a $100bn annual target to help the developing world tackle climate change, said in a statement by Tanguy Gahouma, the Chair of the African Group of Negotiators at COP26, "African countries want a new system to track funding from wealthy nations that are failing to meet the $100bn annual target to help the developing world tackle climate change," he said.

In 2009, developed countries agreed to raise $100bn per year by 2020 to help the developing world deal with the fallout from a warming planet.

The latest available estimates from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) show that the funding hit $79.6bn in 2019, just two per cent more than the preceding year.