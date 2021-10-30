South Africa: 2021 - South Africa's Second-Last Elections

analysis

Stillborn free

Like a corpse tethered by battery chargers to a failing coal plant, South Africans lurch toward the 2021 municipal elections powered by nothing more than impulse. Democracy, if that is indeed a real word, has been hollowed out by over a decade of state-sponsored mega violence, self-imposed austerity, weapons-grade incompetence, craven corruption and Carl Niehaus.

The country's political elites, led in fact and spirit by a supernaturally blithe Cyril Ramaphosa, assume that all they need to do is improve--enhance their performance, deliver on a small portion of their responsibilities, "eliminate corruption". What they fail to realize is that, as a class, they will soon join the zombie hordes grovelling for the scraps flung at their feet by Julius Malema.

That said, while these are the second-last elections, we will almost certainly enact election cycle pageantry during whatever version of illiberalism South Africa innovates in the next decade or so. It's just that the elections of the future won't matter at all--they'll be show trials for lousy ideas crafted by an increasingly inept array of second-rate autocrats.

This is, of course, not a polite observation in a country where thousands died for the right...