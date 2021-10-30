South Africa: No Party Will Significantly Change the Crisis of Neoliberalism Austerity

analysis

Zwelinzima Vavi is the general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)

The drive to register candidates is admirable but the opposite trend - increasing apathy - will likely be evident on Monday, as more South Africans lose hope.

More than 325 parties are contesting the 2021 local government elections (out of the country's 504 registered parties) with a record 95 427 candidates contesting up from 63 000 in 2016. This represents an increase of 51%.

The resounding majority asks a simple question: who is representing us? The chorus from the disappointed voters is revealing: 'we won't vote, it makes no difference to vote'.

In the last national elections, registered voters represented 74,6% of the eligible voting population of over 35,8 million. But only 17,7 million actually exercised their right to vote.

The most worrying part is that we have reached the global average of apathy, despite being one of the youngest democracies.

This is the trend because most of the citizens have not seen their votes turning to be an instrument to build a better life for all.

Although the end of apartheid and the introduction of democracy gave us dignity and representation, the neoliberal policies...