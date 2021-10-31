Zimbabwe: ED Has Left for Glasgow, Chiwenga Acting President

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday morning left for the COP26 climate summit being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Information Ministry spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed added Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will be the acting president.

"His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left the country to attend #COP26 in Scotland. In his absence, VP Chiwenga will be the Acting President."

According to Mangwana, Mnangagwa's entourage includes ministers and officials from the ministries of Environment, Lands, Energy, and other government departments including the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and Parliament.

Also part of Mnangagwa's delegation are; officials from the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, the Agriculture Policy Research and Outreach Institute -Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, and Action by Churches Together (ACT Alliance).

"These are all represented on Zimbabwe's delegation. So when they see what's called the President's delegation, they should know that Red Cross is part of it. It's not just government," Mangwana.

The government spokesperson was defending reports that over 100 people including Zanu PF youths and other hangers-on are part of the two-week visit to Scotland.