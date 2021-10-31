Somalia: Al-Shabaab Sentences 3 People in Lower Shabelle Region

Al-Shabaab group has sentenced three people in Kuntunwarey district in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region.

The Al-Shabaab court handed three men different sentences according to al-Shabaab-affiliated media on Saturday .

Hassan Abdi Amey, who was married was stoned to death by the militants for allegedly raping a girl.

The second man who was not identified was charged with theft and had one arm amputated.

The third one was accused of spying for the government and was publicly executed.

The public square was packed with people and senior members of Al-Shabaab, which is still strong in the region.

Al-Shabaab has recently increased its executions, mostly by firing squad, in areas under its control in Somalia.