Nigeria: Ciroma, Oyinlola, Elkudan Lose At PDP Convention

Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum has defeated a former Minister of Women Affairs and National Women's Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hajiya Inna Ciroma, to emerge as Deputy National Chairman (North).

The Chief Returning Officer/ Chairman of the Electoral Sub-Committee, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, announced this on Sunday after the 2021 elective National Convention of the PDP held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Fintiri, who doubles as Chairman of the PDP 2021 National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), said Damagum polled 2222 votes to defeat Ciroma who got 365 votes.

He said Amb. Taofeek Arapaja also garnered 2004 votes to defeat Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola who polled 705 votes to become Deputy National Chairman (South).

3, 511 voters were accredited while 165 votes were unvalid votes.

In the contest between two contenders from Kaduna State for the position of National Youth Leader, Muhammed Kadade Suleiman scored 3072 votes to beat Usman Elkudan who polled 219.

The names of 21 winners and new members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) were contained in a consensus list sighted by our reporter at the venue of the convention.

The 18 candidates that emerged through consensus polled 3426 votes each.

They included: Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Benue, National Chairman; Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Imo, National Secretary; Hon. Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, Gombe, National Treasurer; and Hon. Umaru Bature, Sokoto, National Organising Secretary.

Others were Daniel Woyengikuro, Bayelsa, National Financial Secretary; Prof. Stella Effa-Attoe, Cross River, National Women's Leader; Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, Kwara, National Legal Adviser; Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Ondo, National Publicity Secretary; Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, Anambra, National Auditor; Arch. Setoji Kosheodo, Lagos, Deputy National Secretary and Ndubuisi Eneh David, Enugu, Deputy National Treasurer.

The new NWC members also included Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, Kebbi, Deputy National Publicity Secretary; Sen. Ighoyota Amori, Delta, Deputy National Organising Secretary; Hon. Adamu D.U Kamale, Adamawa, Deputy National Financial Secretary; Hajara Yakubu Wanka, Bauchi, Deputy National Women's Leader; Timothy Osadolor, Edo, Deputy National Youth Leader; Barrister Okechukwu Osuoha, Abia, Deputy National Legal Adviser; and Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Deputy National Auditor.

In his remarks, Dr Ayu said the PDP remained the only party in the country, describing the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a "contraption".

He said the PDP would receive "mammoth crowd" in the coming days.

He said: "PDP is back to rescue Nigeria from the terrible mess we have been in the last six years.

"Many people imagine that this convention will lead to the break up for the PDP. They were dreaming in wonderland. Their dreams were misplaced.

"Those who have lost hope should know that Nigeria is not a divided country. A small group of people decided to divide Nigeria. PDP will come back, unite our people, put them together, North and South, East and West.

"We will move ahead to develop this country. We did it before. We are going to do it again.

"I believe the other party can never hold a convention. Even they cannot hold State Congress. They have produced 92 state chairmen for 36 states. How can they hold a successful convention which the PDP has done? We are waiting for them. This is a challenge to them. This is a quit notice. PDP is back and is taking back the country to develop it."

The Secretary of the NCOC and Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, thanked all stakeholders for guaranteeing a successful convention.