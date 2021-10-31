Nigeria: Army Eliminates Four Ipob Fighters Who Killed DSS Officers in Anambra

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of four fighters of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who killed officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Anambra State.

The Anambra State Police Command has also arrested a top member of IPOB, who also commands ESN.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu announced the elimination of the four fighters in a statement issued yesterday.

He disclosed that troops of 82 Division conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN neutralized the ESN operatives in a gun battle on Friday evening at Nnobi Junction in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Nwachukwu said the operation followed the attack on personnel of security agencies deployed at Ekwulobia Roundabout in Aguata Local Government Area.

The ESN fighters were alleged to have ambushed, shot, and killed two DSS officers.

Nwachukwu recalled that after the attack, troops swiftly mobilised to the scene and embarked on the pursuit of the criminals along Nnewi - Nnobi road.

The soldiers made contact with the fleeing gunmen, engaged them, and killed four. Several weapons and items were recovered.

These include two AK-47 Rifles, one GALIL Ace 5.56 x 45 Iwi Gun, one Avofeng Handheld radio, and one Black Highlander jeep.

He also said that troops foiled another attack by IPOB ESN at Umunze checkpoint, in Orumba South Local Government Area.

According to him, the troops overwhelmed the secessionists in the shootout that ensued, forcing them to take to their heels.

The gang abandoned one Pump Action gun with nine cartridges, one dark blue Ford vehicle, and four motorcycles.

The Nigerian Army condemned the attempt by IPOB ESN to instil fear "and sabotage forthcoming Anambra governorship election".

"Members of the public are reassured that the Nigerian Army, sister services and other security agencies will not relent in confronting all criminals intents against the citizenry and national interest", Nwachukwu added.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested a top member of IPOB, who also commands its militant wing, the ESN.

The commander was arrested yesterday in Ekwukobia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was gathered that the ESN operative, who has a bullet wound, was arrested in his house after a tip-off to the police by concerned individuals.

There was a gun battle between security agents and gunmen in Ekwulobia on Friday, in which there were casualties on both sides, with many of the gunmen said to have escaped with bullet wounds.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga could not confirm the arrest of the ESN operative, as his phone could not be reached, but a senior police officer confirmed the arrest.

The senior police officer who preferred not to be named said: "One Udebuan Sage Chubueze 'M', a top Commander of IPOB/ESN was arrested today (Saturday).

"The suspect was arrested with a gunshot injury on 29th October 2021. A search was conducted in his house at Ekwulobia and Nnewi where four AK-47, two automatic pump-action, and ammunition were recovered.

"The suspect confessed to have led several attacks on police facilities and responsible for the killings of several policemen and Naval personnel. We commend this breakthrough as this will further weaken the strength of IPOB/ESN against the security men," he said.

He also said that investigation has begun, adding that the arrested operatives have been making useful confessions to security agents that can aid the arrest of his colleagues.