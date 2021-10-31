Nigeria: Siege By Insurgents, Bandits Over, Osinbajo Declares Prophetically

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, joined the Plateau State Governor, Hon. Simon Lalong and other clergymen to declare prophetically that the siege of banditry, insurgency and kidnapping was over.

Osinbajo made the declaration in his message to the annual thanksgiving service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Plateau State Chapter.

This is coming as the federal government has expressed commitment to enlist its membership of the global Financial Action Task Force on money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

The theme of the PFN's thanksgiving is: "It is good to give thanks unto the Lord."

The vice president urged Christians to always speak blessings to Nigeria.

"The word of God reminds us that the glory of the later temple shall be greater than the former.

"The Church of God is coming to a season of greater glory; of peace and of victory, and you are coming to a time of elevation and victory in Jesus name.

"The Church of God is coming to a new season; a new season of glory, a new season of victory; we have seen that time; we have seen it and it is before us; and it shall be so in the name of Jesus.

"Let us repeat three times: 'the siege is over; the siege is over; the siege is over; in Jesus Mighty name, Amen," the vice-president prayed.

In his goodwill message, Lalong thanked the vice-president for attending the event.

The governor prayed that peace be restored to Nigeria.

He prayed God to expedite the end of the siege of evil forces on Nigeria.

In his exhortation, the National President, PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, thanked God for being merciful to Nigeria.

According to him, it is a good thing to give thanks to God.

"In times of our pains, we come to God; prayer is the solution; we can't stop praying until we achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.

"I want to prophesy; Nigeria, the siege is over; whether it is the siege of banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram or others," he prayed.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Chairman, Plateau Chapter, PFN, Rev. Stephen Dangana, thanked the vice-president for the value and honour he attached to the occasion.

He said that that irrespective of circumstances confronting the nation, thanks should be given to God.

Meanwhile, the federal government has expressed commitment to enlist its membership of the global Financial Action Task Force on money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

The government said the measure aimed to address the challenges of money laundering and terrorism financing in the country.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN), according to a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant (Media and Public Relations), Dr. Umar Gwandu, expressed the commitment during a virtual Extraordinary Ministerial Committee Meeting of the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa.

The FATF monitors 39 member-countries to ensure full and effective implementation of its standards thereby holding nations that do not comply accountable.

Malami said Nigeria's Financial Intelligence Unit has issued Executive Alert to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the implementation of the Action Plan on Nigeria.

The minister appreciated FATF, GIABA and member states of GIABA for reviewing and adopting the just concluded 2nd Mutual Evaluation Report of Nigeria.

The statement said: "He assured the member-states that Nigeria is willing and ready with high-level commitment in addressing money laundering and terrorism financing in order to have a stable and peaceful nation.

"He added that where the implementation process and follow-up evaluation on the MER is concluded, Nigeria further requests the support of GIABA to commence the application for membership into FATF."