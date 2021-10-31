Ethiopia: Home Grown Economic Reform Alleviates Nation's Challenges

ADDIS ABABA- The implementation of homegrown economic reform that aimed at tapping the country's development potentials, has an undeniable impact in stabilizing nation's economy despite the outbreak of Corona virus and conflict aroused in the northern part of Ethiopia ,so said State Minister of Finance.

In an interview with the local media, State Minister of Finance EyobTekalegn (PhD) indicated that the implementation of the economic reform has enabled the country to mitigate the effects of the corona virus pandemic and the conflicts that aroused in the northern part of Ethiopia.

He further indicated that the reform has played a paramount of significance in managing debt stress, improving the export performance and creating stability in the financial sector that was about to collapse.

Apart from stabilizing the macro economy, the reform was essential so as to make structural changes in the economy thereby create new opportunities, according to him.

For his take on the issue, Tech and Relations Advisor to CEO,United Insurance SC; Board Chair,ZAFU EYESSUSWORK ZAFU mentioned that though it might be too soon to assess the achievement of the home grown economic reform, he expressed his full support of the reform as it follows instrumentalism approach.

Unlike the previous regimes that destroyed the economic trace of the then economic approaches and used a clean cut separation of the past regimes, the current reform tries to assess each area and comprise the best things that were in use in the past years, he commended.

"I personally believe that giving deaf ear and a blind eye to the best accomplishments registered in the economy through the past government is not a good thing. What makes the current homegrown economic reform full-fledged is because it makes its foundation on those good remarks laid by the then government."

While saying whether the reform has realized its goals is another issue, the fact that it has assessed each area and goes with the good achievements is a good start. More importantly, despite the situations that the nation was over the past three years, the implementation is promising.