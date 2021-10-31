Ethiopia: Impartiality of Mainstream Media Trigger Prolonged Conflicts

31 October 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf Endris

The reluctance of humanitarian partners and impartiality of international media outlets caused the people in Amhara and Afar people to face food stress, said Prof. Ann Fitz-Gerald.

Balsillie School of International affairs Director Prof. Ann told local media that the reluctance of humanitarian partners to go to those areas both in Amhara and Afar states have affected t community to face food stress.

"There was some support given to Afar, but that support needs to be sustained, she called. She has blamed humanitarian partners as reluctant."

"I should call out for the TPLF for its atrocities, use of child soldiers and crimes

against humanity in Amhara and Afar and I call out it to lay down its arms and surrender. If not, "the only solution in sight is a military one," she added.

"If TPLF fighters are making incursions into Amhara and Afar, then the national army force needs to defend those areas and those communities. Some of those areas are very dry and food stressed... more food stress than many areas in Tigray... [] although there are equivalent areas in Tigray".

Talking about the westerners policy, she indicated that it should be "remembered what was a part of dominant narrative that was planned and orchestrated by the digital efforts on social media". That narrative has tried to label the government as "illegitimate government".

The social media campaign also narrated the Abiy government "stayed out with its term and he was never elected," she noted.

