Zimbabwe: Major League Harare Sold Out Show Flops

Prominent South African music duo, Major League Djz last night's show in Harare disappointed revelers after police officers shut down the event.

The twin brothers born Bandile and Banele Mbere were expected to perform at Palm Estate in Borrowdale, Harare in a concert dubbed 'The City Shutdown'.

Police however arrived shortly after upcoming hip hop musician, King 98 got off stage and blocked the amapiano musos headline performance.

Major League wrote on their twitter page: "Zimbabwe we are put in the dark, just like you are. We trying to find why they have shut down the whole show and what's the plan going forward. Will update you as we find out more."

Revelers who had forked out US$20 to attend 'The City Shutdown' mobbed the organiser, Dj Rimo's car demanding refunds.

Major League is expected to headline another show today, Sunday in Bulawayo at the Smokehouse in Hillside with rapper, Asaph leading the line up.