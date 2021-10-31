South Africa Goes Into COP26 With Justice in Mind

analysis

The country heads to the meeting with a clear mandate: secure funding and ensure Paris Agreements are upheld.

As host city of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Glasgow will be abuzz with international delegations this week as they negotiate how best to ensure global average temperature increases stay below 1.5°C.

South Africa heads to the UK city with a clear mandate: secure funding and ensure Paris Agreements are upheld. Local organisations support this stance, but some criticise that the position might be too focused on finance.

South Africa set ambitious targets in its recently updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and it needs equally ambitious financial commitments to meet those targets, a lead negotiation point of the country at the COP26 meetings.

The country intended to negotiate for the agreements by the world leaders under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement to be met, said Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy at a recent media briefing.

Some of these objectives include global goals on mitigation, adaptation and support (especially financial) for developing countries to limit the consequences of the climate crisis to which developing countries...