Gambia: The Fate of Gambia's Comium Is Now in the Hands of the Regulator PURA - Suspended for Non-Payment, It Says It Has Paid Up.

London — In September Gambia's regulator PURA issued a suspension notice to mobile operator Comium for non-payment of a variety of fees, including its licence payments. Russell Southwood looks at the history of the operator and whether a recent rescue package will succeed.

Two Lebanese brothers launched competing mobile operators in Sub-Saharan Africa. Ziad Dalloul launched the more successful Africell (which attracted IFC investment in 2015) and Nizar Dalloul launched the less successful Comium. Africell launched in Gambia in 2001 and Comium in 2007.

For a variety of reasons, including bad management decisions and Covid-19, Comium's operations have gone into a steep decline. In 2014, the Sierra Leone Government took over its operation there. In 2015 Globacom's Mike Adenuga made an offer for the group (for a claimed US$600 million) at the point at which its Cote d'Ivoire operation was slipping into bankruptcy. The latter's debts at that point were at a claimed US$25 million.

Comium in Gambia has limped on but it has not had either the money to invest in a 4G upgrade or to pay its tax and regulatory bills. The other three operators - Africell, QCell and Gamcel - have all made the upgrade. Frustrated by the unpaid bills, in September the regulator PURA stepped in and issued a suspension notice that would only be lifted if the outstanding bills were paid.

At this point, UK-based Monty Mobile stepped in to try and save the company. It has both put up some money and been given a management contract to run it. It has plans to upgrade the network and modernize its subscriber services offer, using its own products. It is understood that the company has paid its 2019/2020 licensing fees and has an arrangement with the tax authorities to pay off outstanding arrears by the end of 2021.

But the regulator has not yet removed the operator's suspension and what is applied to one operator is not applied to another. The Government-owned MNO Gamcel also has significant arrears with the regulator but has not been suspended. Its finances are in a mess and there's no clear way forward.

The market is dominated by Africell, which has about a 65% share of subscribers, with QCell on about 30% and the balance split between Comium and Gamcell. QCell is doing well and its owner is diversifying into banking and car sales. However, data prices from all operators remain high relative to income and 4G is not available everywhere.

The complicating factor for Comium is that there is a rumor in the market that PURA would like to license another operator other than Comium. As one industry source told me: "It's like there's another plan." But as they say in football, it's not over, till it's over. So Comium has to wait and see what it's fate will be.

In Brief

Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Orange, today announced a new partnership to leverage each other's existing international networks in Africa, allowing them even greater access and opportunity to build their businesses throughout the continent.

This partnership will give Liquid access to Orange's extensive international network in West Africa, including the new Djoliba network. Likewise, it will give Orange access to Liquid's pan-African network. As a result, the two organizations will offer end-to-end high-speed connectivity and services across their networks, allowing existing and new customers in over 20 African countries greater access and opportunity to build their businesses.

Viettel Tanzania, which operates under the brand name Halotel, is aiming to reach the milestone of ten million mobile subscriptions by the end of 2023, reports The Citizen. In order to attract the additional three million new subscriptions over the next two years, the Vietnamese-owned cellco's Director of Business Abdallah Salum said it will invest in upgrading network infrastructure, improving service quality and expanding network coverage, particularly increasing the availability of 4G services in more rural areas.

UK-headquartered, US-backed telecom group Africell has confirmed plans to expand its network footprint in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Agence Ecofin cites the group's Chief Investment Officer Ian Paterson as saying that the company is planning 'a huge expansion of our network', claiming that the cellco will double the size of its network footprint. According to the official, development will focus on the east of the country, but will also include Kikwit, Bandundu and Kasai (located in the central/western regions of the nation).

Ayoba, the African super app, has announced the launch of a new focus on music in its application. The new Music homepage in ayoba offers a better design with enhanced player, and improved artist/ playlist imagery.

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) announced that Flutterwave, a global payments technology company, has launched two new remittance corridors between Europe and Africa on the Stellar network.

In a country-first for Malawi, mobile money service provider TNM Mpamba has launched a Mastercard debit card, enabling its customers - even those without bank accounts - to make safe and seamless in-person and online digital payments on the Mastercard network. Dubbed "Khadi Mbambande", the new card is expected to enhance financial inclusion and improve access to the digital economy. Powered by National Bank of Malawi, the physical Mastercard debit card is linked to the TNM Mpamba mobile money service.

The Electronic Communications and Postal Regulatory Authority (ARCEP) of Togo has launched a public consultation on plans to introduce mobile number portability (MNP) in the country. The consultation runs until 3 November 2021 and forms part of ARCEP's preparations to increase competition in a market dominated by two players - Togocom and Moov Africa Togo.

Co-creation Hub (CcHUB) in partnership with Facebook launched the Design for Epidemiology project, an innovative project that took the form of a designathon challenge. This project aimed to explore creating solutions leveraging data from Facebook's publicly accessible Data for Good platform towards understanding, monitoring, and controlling the spread of diseases in Nigeria.

Hema Vallabh of Five35 Ventures, South Africa, Dr. Ola Brown of Flying Doctors Investment Company, Nigeria, Mariam Abdullahi of Google Africa, Kenya, Aysha Tegally of Future Female Invest, Mauritius and Rasheeda Adam of REinvest Africa, Ghana would constitute the all-female investors panel for the 9th Angel Fair Africa (AFA) on 25th November 2021 followed by the Africa India Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit on 26th of November 2021 at the Hennessey Park Hotel in the Ebene Cyber City, Mauritius. Chanzo Capital and the entrepreneurial partners have finalized the process of selecting twelve leading African tech ventures to pitch to these female investors and their sixty counterparts who have so far registered for the event. The entrepreneurs will participate in the second Africa Virtual Accelerator (AVA) from the 1st to 20th November 2021 put together by Chanzo Capital in partnership with the Adei Technology Hub. They will then arrive in Ebene Cyber City to participate in the Entrepreneurs Bootcamp from the 22nd to 24th November 2021.