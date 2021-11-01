Nigeria: Wizkid Discloses Title, Release Date of Next Album

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Nigerian Singer popularly known as Wizkid, has announced the name and release date of his new album, "More love, Less Ego"

The singer made this known on his Instagram page while thanking his fans for their love and support for his "Made in Lagos" album.

"Made in Lagos", which was released on October 30, 2020, has more than one billion streams worldwide.

While commenting on the exploits of his previous album, Wizkid said "More Love, Less Ego" will be dropping on the last day of his Made in Lagos tour, in July, 2022.

Sharing the cover photo of the album on his page, he wrote, "1 year already!! Thank you for riding with me I'm just very grateful for all the love and blessings 🖤❤️😇. Promised not to make you wait too long for the next one. 'More love, Less Ego' dropping on the last day of tour! I love you! ❤️🖤 🦅."