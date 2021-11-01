Zimbabwe: Ex Q, Ammara Brown New Track Tops YouTube Trending

URBAN grooves sensation, Ex Q latest offering, Try featuring songbird, Ammara Brown has topped the YouTube trending list.

Try dropped two days ago and has already garnered over 114 000 YouTube views.

The song's release comes ahead of Ex Q's studio album, Verified Milestone which drops Monday.

The track was produced by Ex Q's longtime friend and renowned producer, Dj Tamuka and Rodney Beatz and the visuals crafted by sought after director, Vusa 'Blaqs' Hlatshwayo.

The last track the duo released together in 2017, Bhachura dominated airwaves and earned them prestigious local awards.