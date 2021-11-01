Nigeria: Hushpuppi Scandal - DCP Abba Kyari Still Suspended - FPRO

Abuja — Against the backdrop of reports and insinuations on social media that DCP Abba Kyari, who is on suspension from the Police as a result of investigations that followed his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the Hushpuppi $1.1 million fraud, the Police headquarters has denied that Kyari has been recalled.

Commissioner of Police Frank Mba who is in charge of Force Public Relations Office simply told Vanguard that such insinuations were unfounded and untrue.

It would be recalled that the Special Investigations Panel set up by the Force headquarters led by DIG Joseph Egbunike submitted its to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, and it was subsequently submitted to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The PSC after its own investigation consolidated the investigations and submitted their findings to the federal government through the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

So the final decision on whether to extradite DCP Kyari to the US or not now rest with the federal government but nothing has been heard so far.

Meanwhile, the US officials have disclosed that they had instituted indictment proceedings against Abba Kyari following allegations that Ramon Abbas facilitated payments to the Nigeria Police officer.

Vanguard News Nigeria